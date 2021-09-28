Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea launches new 3,000-ton-class SLBM submarine
SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday launched a new 3,000-ton-class homegrown submarine capable of firing ballistic missiles, the third of its kind designed to boost underwater defense capabilities, the Navy said.
A launch ceremony for the new submarine, named after a prominent Korean independence activist, Shin Chae-ho, took place at the shipyard of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. in the southeastern city of Ulsan, attended by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Boo Suk-jong and several other military and industry officials, according to the military.
-----------------
National Assembly to have regional branch in Sejong
SEOUL -- South Korea will establish a regional branch of its legislature in the central administrative city of Sejong, as lawmakers approved a bill providing a legal guarantee for the long-envisioned plan Tuesday.
Lawmakers passed a proposed revision to the National Assembly Act on the establishment of the parliamentary branch in Sejong in a plenary parliamentary session with majority consent.
-----------------
Top nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S. discuss N.K. missile launch over phone
SEOUL -- South Korea's top nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, spoke by phone Tuesday with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim to discuss the North's latest missile launch, the foreign ministry said.
The phone talks came hours after the North fired a short-range missile into the East Sea, days after Pyongyang expressed a willingness to improve inter-Korean relations and even discuss a summit with Seoul.
-----------------
S. Korea expected to adopt 'With Corona' scheme in Oct.-Nov.: minister
SEOUL -- South Korea seeks to gradually return to normal daily life, while managing the spread of the novel coronavirus, between late October and early November, the health minister said Tuesday.
The government earlier envisioned the "With Corona" scheme, under which COVID-19 is treated as an infectious respiratory disease like the seasonal influenza, with eased distancing being implemented.
-----------------
Netflix's co-CEO says 'Squid Game' may become its most popular show ever
SEOUL -- "Squid Game," Netflix's new Korean survival drama, may become the global streaming entertainment giant's most successful original content ever, its chief has said.
"Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure," Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, said Monday (U.S. time) during Code 2021, an annual technology conference hosted in Beverly Hills, California, by American media company Vox Media.
-----------------
(LEAD) BTS to hold first in-person concerts in 2 years with events in LA
SEOUL -- K-pop sensation BTS will hold a series of live in-person concerts in Los Angeles in November and December after two years away from such events due to the new coronavirus, the band's label said Tuesday.
"BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA" will be held at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 27 and 28 and Dec. 1 and 2, according to Big Hit Music.
-----------------
NCT 127's 'Sticker' tops Japan's Oricon weekly albums chart
SEOUL -- K-pop boy band NCT 127 topped a key weekly music chart in Japan with its latest studio album, its management agency said Tuesday.
"Sticker," released on Sept. 17, sat atop Oricon's weekly albums chart for the week of Sept. 20-26, becoming the K-pop act's second No. 1 album on the chart, according to SM Entertainment.
