S. Korea, U.S. agree to enhance defense against N. Korean threats
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Senior defense officials from South Korea and the United States have agreed to seek ways to enhance their joint defense against North Korea's missile threats, the two sides said Tuesday.
The call for enhanced defense comes amid a series of North Korean missile launches.
"The leaders discussed DPRK's recent missiles launches and agreed to explore enhancements to the Alliance's defense posture to account for omnidirectional threats," they said in a joint statement released at the end of their annual Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue, held in Seoul on Monday-Tuesday (Seoul time).
They still underscored the importance of diplomacy and the resumption of dialogue with North Korea, according to the joint statement.
The U.S. and South Korean delegations were led by Siddharth Mohandas, deputy assistant secretary of defense (DASD) for East Asia, and Kim Man-gi, deputy minister for national defense policy, respectively.
North Korea launched a short-range missile on Tuesday (Seoul time), about two weeks after it test fired a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea.
