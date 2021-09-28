Go to Contents
POSCO America appoints ex-U.S. top nuclear envoy Biegun as adviser

23:12 September 28, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- POSCO America Co., a U.S.-based subsidiary of South Korea's steel giant POSCO, has appointed former top U.S. envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun as its adviser, officials said Tuesday.

The company signed a one-year contract last month for Biegun's consultancy as part of efforts to expand its presence in the global market, including the United States, with its secondary battery materials business, according to the officials.

Biegun served as deputy secretary of state and U.S. special representative for North Korea under the former Trump administration. Prior to the government service, he worked as an executive for Ford Motor Co.

In this file photo taken on Dec. 9, 2020, then U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun talks to Lee Do-hoon (not pictured), special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, during their meeting at the foreign ministry in Seoul. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)


