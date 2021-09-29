N. Korea says it tested newly developed hypersonic missile
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Wednesday that it tested a newly developed hypersonic missile a day earlier.
The North's Academy of Defence Science test-fired the Hwasong-8 missile from Toyang-ri, Ryongrim County of Jagang Province, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
"The development of the hypersonic missile, one of 5 top-priority tasks of the five-year plan facing the field of strategic weapon for the development of defence science and weapon system set forth at the 8th Congress of the Party, has been pushed forward according to a sequential, scientific and reliable development process," the KCNA said.
On Tuesday, South Korea's military said that the North fired one short-range missile earlier in the day from its northwestern province of Jagang eastward, without providing other details.
