N.K. convenes Supreme People's Assembly meeting without leader Kim: state media

06:33 September 29, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea convened a session of its rubber-stamp legislature and discussed adopting laws on youth education and modifications to the national economic plan, state media said Wednesday.

The North's rubber-stamp Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) meeting was held in Pyongyang on Tuesday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

The SPA unanimously decided on thoroughly carrying out the law on recycling at the first-day sitting.

Top officials attended the meeting including Choe Ryong-hae, president of the Presidium of the SPA. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not attend the meeting.

