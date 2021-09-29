(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 29)

The North's preposterous demand comes from its conviction that it can shake the security of the peninsula with its nuclear weapons. Earlier, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and vice director of the Workers' Party, suggested that North Korea could accept a summit with President Moon Jae-in if "South Korea shows sincerity first." The Moon administration must sternly respond to North Korea's excessive demands after realizing that it continues ratcheting up its nuclear capabilities while mixing threats with peace offensives. The government must not allow Pyongyang to keep making such ridiculous proposals.