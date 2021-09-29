Go to Contents
N. Korea's 'hypersonic' missile appears to be at early stage of development: JCS

13:39 September 29, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's newly unveiled "hypersonic" missile appears to be at an early stage of development and can be intercepted by South Korean and U.S. military assets, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday.

The assessment came hours after the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the country's Academy of Defense Science conducted the first test-fire of the hypersonic Hwasong-8 missile from Toyang-ri, Jagang Province, on Tuesday.
