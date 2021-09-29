S. Korea ready to help chipmakers deal with Washington's info-sharing request
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top trade official said Wednesday his ministry is ready to help local chipmakers, such as Samsung Electronics Co., tackle Washington's request to submit key information on their supply chain.
"As far as we know, South Korean businesses are currently making reviews internally to decide whether to comply with the request," Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo said during a meeting with reporters.
"We believe that the request is aimed at increasing the transparency of the supply chain in the semiconductor industry," Yeo added, pointing out the government is aware of the concerns from local industries and plans to provide support if necessary.
Chips take up roughly 20 percent of South Korea's outbound shipments, serving as the backbone of the export-reliant economy.
On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Commerce asked global chipmakers, including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix Inc., to respond to the so-called request for information "in the next 45 days and help improve trust and transparency within the supply chain."
The information covers details on "inventories, demand and delivery dynamic." The commerce department added companies are asked to share the information "voluntarily."
