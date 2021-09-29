Military reports 12 COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Eleven Army soldiers and a Navy sailor have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload reported among the military population to 1,755, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
Six soldiers and the sailor were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after or during a vacation, while an officer was confirmed to have been infected in a virus test conducted before transfer to another unit, according to the ministry.
The four others were found to have been infected after developing symptoms or coming into contact with a person who tested positive earlier.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 2,885 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total caseload to 308,725.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)