S. Korean gov't to cooperate with Japan under its new leadership: Cheong Wa Dae
17:08 September 29, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential office said Wednesday the country will continue cooperation with Japan, which is set to have a new prime minister.
"Our government will continue to cooperate with the Japanese Cabinet, to be newly launched, for the development of forward-looking relations between South Korea and Japan," a Cheong Wa Dae official said in a brief press statement.
It was issued right after the news Japan's ruling party elected former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as its new leader. It means he will become the next prime minister to succeed Yoshihide Suga.
