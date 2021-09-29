Go to Contents
Parliament gives consent to arrest of opposition lawmaker facing corruption allegation

22:44 September 29, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Wednesday approved a motion to allow the prosecution to arrest an opposition lawmaker allegedly involved in a corruption case.

Lawmakers voted to lift the legislative immunity of Rep. Jung Chan-min of the main opposition People Power Party against arrest at a plenary session.

Prosecutors are seeking a court warrant to arrest the first-term lawmaker over allegations that he took bribes from a construction company in exchange for business favors while he was serving as the mayor of Yongin, near Seoul, between 2014-2018.

Lawmakers cannot be arrested while the parliament is in session without parliamentary consent unless they are caught red-handed.

It marks the 16th time that the National Assembly has given consent to the arrest of a sitting lawmaker.

Rep. Jung Chan-min speaks during a plenary session at the National Assembly in Seoul on Sept. 29, 2021, before a vote on a motion on his arrest. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

