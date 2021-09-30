Korean-language dailies

-- Ruling, opposition parties agree to form bipartisan committee for further review on contentious media bill (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Japan's ruling party appoints Fumio Kishida as new prime minister (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't considers restricting use of public facilities for unvaccinated people (Chosun Ilbo)

-- North Korea says recently tested hypersonic missile (Hankook Ilbo)

-- All of Hana Tour employees to go to work from Oct. despite pandemic (Korea Economic Daily)

