(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 30)

The North claims the new missile can fly at more than five times the speed of sound with an undetectable trajectory, and thus can overwhelm existing missile defense systems if launched en masse. Specific steps should be taken to cope with the North's buildup of its nuclear capability. What is disappointing is the launch came only three days after Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, indicated the need for inter-Korean dialogue including a summit and the possible official declaration of an end to the Korean War.