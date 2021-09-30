'On the Line' becomes 4th Korean film to top 1 mln admissions
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- "On the Line" has topped a cumulative 1 million admissions here, becoming the fourth South Korean movie to achieve the feat this year, data showed Thursday.
The action film attracted 24,000 moviegoers on the previous day, bringing its combined total to over 1 million, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.
Released on Sept. 15, the film is the fourth homegrown title to surpass the mark, following blockbuster "Escape from Mogadishu," disaster-comedy flick "Sinkhole" and action thriller "Hostage: Missing Celebrity."
Seven foreign films have also reached the milestone so far this year. They include Marvel Studios' "Black Widow" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," and "F9," the latest chapter in the "Fast and Furious" saga.
"On the Line" is about a former police officer (Byun Yo-han) who tries to bust a phone scam group based in China after becoming its victim.
It had topped the daily box office for 14 straight days since its release until "No Time to Die," the new James Bond movie, debuted at No. 1 on the daily chart, attracting 100,000 people.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)