(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean communication lines will be restored in early Oct.
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said cross-border communication lines with South Korea will be restored in early October as part of efforts to improve chilled relations but warned that it is entirely up to Seoul to determine the future trajectory of their ties, state media reported Thursday.
In a speech at the second-day session of the Supreme People's Assembly on Wednesday, Kim also said the U.S.' hostile policy toward Pyongyang has not changed at all since the Joe Biden administration took office early this year and its offer to hold talks without preconditions is nothing but "a petty trick for ... hiding its hostile acts."
(LEAD) Production, consumption, investment fall in Aug. amid 4th wave of pandemic
SEOUL -- South Korea's industrial output, retail sales and investment declined in August from the previous month in the latest sign that economic recovery momentum slowed amid the fourth wave of the pandemic, data showed Thursday.
Industrial output fell 0.2 percent in August from a month earlier following a 0.6 percent on-month decrease in July, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. to hold talks on N.K. dialogue
SEOUL -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States were set to meet in Jakarta on Thursday to discuss joint efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea, after its leader Kim Jong-un voiced a willingness to restore inter-Korean communication lines following tensions over recent missile tests.
The talks between Seoul's chief nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, and his U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim, come as Seoul and Washington are strategizing on humanitarian aid, confidence-building measures and other steps to encourage Pyongyang's return to dialogue.
Genesis unveils 1st dedicated EV GV60
SEOUL -- Genesis, the luxury brand of Hyundai Motor Co., on Thursday unveiled the GV60, its first electric car built on a dedicated EV platform, ahead of its local launch later this year.
The GV60 SUV is equipped with a 77.4 kilowatt-hour battery and can travel up to 451 kilometers on a charge, Hyundai said in a statement.
Main opposition head urges cautious approach toward end-of-war declaration
SEOUL -- The head of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Thursday stressed the need to maintain caution in approaching President Moon Jae-in's proposal of seeking a declaration to formally end the Korean War.
"There needs to be a cautious approach on the end-of-war declaration proposed by the Moon Jae-in administration, which has been reciprocated conditionally by North Korea," PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok said during a supreme council meeting of the party.
S. Korea actively reviewing trans-Pacific trade pact
SEOUL -- South Korea's trade ministry said Thursday it is reviewing joining a mega free trade pact comprising Asia-Pacific countries in line with its goal to play a leading role in trade in the region.
"South Korea is considered an ideal partner for the CPTPP in terms of its competitiveness in different industries and technologies," Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo said during a meeting with local trade experts.
S. Korea conducts final exercises for homegrown space rocket launch
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has started final safety exercises for its homegrown space rocket, the science ministry said Thursday, as the country gears up for its scheduled launch next month.
The 200-ton Nuri is set to lift off on Oct. 21 by carrying a 1.5-ton mock payload at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, 473 kilometers south of Seoul.
