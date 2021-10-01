3 companies to recall over 1,400 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., Stellantis Korea and MAN Truck & Bus Korea will voluntarily recall over 1,400 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Friday.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said the three companies are recalling a combined 1,469 vehicles of three models.
Hyundai Motor is recalling 1,089 Veloster sedans produced between 2014 and 2016 as certain engine components wear out before others, which could cause the engine to turn off while driving.
Stellantis Korea issued a recall for 253 Jeep Wrangler SUVs due to a faulty fuel supply line connector and MAN Truck & Bus Korea will fix 127 Lion's City buses over cooling water problems.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.
The companies have already begun or will begin to provide repair and replacement services Friday. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)