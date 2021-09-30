Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon Jae-in #vice health minister

Moon names new vice health minister, secretary for social policy

15:03 September 30, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in tapped his secretary for social policy, as the new vice health and wealth minister, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.

The nominee, Yoo Geun-heag, is an expert in the health and medical sector, having worked at the World Health Organization (WHO), Moon's spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a press statement.

"He is expected to faithfully implement the health policies of the Moon Jae-in administration, such as the recovery of normal daily life from COVID-19, the global vaccine hub vision, the strengthening of health insurance coverage and nurturing of the bio-health industry," Park said.

Moon picked Yeo Jun-sung, ministerial policy adviser at the ministry, as Yoo's replacement for the Cheong Wa Dae post.

Yoo Geun-heag (L), picked as new vice health and wealth minister, and Yeo Jun-sung, new presidenial secretary for social policy, in photos provided by Cheong Wa Dae (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK