(LEAD) Prosecutors said to confirm involvement of prosecutor in political meddling scandal

The scandal is centered on allegations that prosecutor Son Jun-sung asked the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) to file a complaint against three pro-government figures just before the general elections in April last year, when he was serving at the Supreme Prosecutors Office (SPO), then headed by Yoon. Son was accused of asking Kim Woong, a former prosecutor and now a PPP lawmaker, to lodge a defamation accusation against the three, including Rhyu Si-min, a pro-government commentator now serving as chairman of the Roh Moo-hyun Foundation.

