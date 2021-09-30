FM Chung meets Sudanese industry, investment ministers
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong met with the visiting industry and investment ministers of Sudan on Thursday and discussed bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, the foreign ministry said.
In the meeting with Al-Hadi Ibrahim, minister of investment and international cooperation, and Ibrahim Al-Sheik, minister of industry, Chung expressed support for the Sudanese government's efforts toward democracy, peace and prosperity, after the civilian-led transitional government of the African country thwarted the attempted coup by those loyal to ousted President Omar al-Bashir.
Chung hoped that the visit to Seoul by the two ministers will serve as a chance for the two countries to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.
The Sudanese side, in turn, held out hope for more South Korean companies to tap into their country, as international economic sanctions against Sudan have been lifted.
The Sudanese ministers also held a meeting with Lee Seong-ho, deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, and discussed efforts to boost the two-way exchanges and cooperation in related fields such as energy, agriculture and textiles.
