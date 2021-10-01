(LEAD) Blinken says N. Korea increasing instability, insecurity: report
(ATTN: UPDATES with additional remarks, more information in last 2 paras; ADDS photo)
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday expressed concerns over North Korea's recent missile launches, saying the country is increasing insecurity and instability in the region, a report showed.
It marks the first time the top U.S. diplomat commented directly on North Korea's recent missile launches.
"We're concerned about these repeated violations of Security Council resolutions that create, I think, greater prospects for instability and insecurity," Blinken told reporters after attending U.S.-EU trade talks in Pittsburgh, according to the report by AFP.
North Korea test fired what it claims to be a "hypersonic" glide vehicle on Tuesday, about two weeks after it test launched a short-range ballistic missile.
The U.S. has condemned both missile launches as violations of "multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions."
The North is prohibited from developing or testing any ballistic missiles and other weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons.
Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, said earlier Thursday that the U.S. was still assessing the latest missile launch to confirm the type of missile launched but that the U.S. homeland would remain safe from a North Korean hypersonic missile even if turned out to be one.
Seoul earlier said the new North Korean missile appeared to be still in the stage of its development, and thus can be intercepted by U.S. and South Korean missile defense assets.
Blinken emphasized the latest missile launch violated U.N. Security Council resolutions, "regardless" of what technology they used, according to the report.
His remark comes one day before the U.N. Security Council is set to hold a meeting to discuss the North's recent missile launches.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)