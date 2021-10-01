Korean-language dailies

-- Prosecution discovers senior investigator involved in Daejang-dong land development scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Rep. Jung Chan-min allegedly involved in illegal business deals when he was Yong-in mayor (Kookmin Daily)

-- Former head of land development corp. in Seongnam allegedly received massive money from Hwacheon Daeyu Asset Management (Donga Ilbo)

-- Contractors related to lucrative land development project in Seongnam allegedly took 320 bln won in secret fund (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Hwacheon Daeyu suspected of raising 8 bln won in slush fund by cooking books (Segye Times)

-- 350 political, business figures likely embroiled in Daejang-dong land development scandal (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ex-Supreme Court justice allegedly met with Hwacheon Daeyu shareholder (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Prosecution discovers senior investigator involved in land development scandal (Hankyoreh)

-- Daejang-dong land development scandal results from collusive ties between politics, business (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Global retailers on high alert ahead of Black Friday, China's Singles' Day shopping season (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Small, midsized companies complain of bureaucratic red tape (Korea Economic Daily)

