N. Korea's highest court urges regional cooperation against U.S.' hostile policy
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's highest court called for cooperation among Asia-Pacific countries in the face of the U.S.' hostile policy, saying such joint efforts are needed to realize regional stability and economic stability, state media reported Friday.
A delegation of the North's Central Court made the appeal during a seminar held virtually on Thursday by an international legal organization for the Asia-Pacific region, the Korean Central News Agency said.
The Central Court is the highest judiciary organ of North Korea. The KCNA did not specify which countries joined the seminar.
"Prerequisite and important in making sure international economic cooperation and stability is to make joint efforts to fight the U.S.' audacious schemes," the delegation said, according to the KCNA.
The delegation called for global cooperation and solidarity in the face of Washington's hostile policy toward "all countries in the region" so as to realize their "regional stability and economic prosperity."
During the virtual conference, the delegation also explained Pyongyang's efforts to project foreign investors and promised ramped-up legal cooperation with other countries to resolve any economic disputes.
"We will continue efforts to provide international legal guarantees to resolve economic disputes on the basis of mutual respect for sovereignty, equality and reciprocity," the delegation was quoted as saying.
