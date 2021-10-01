(2nd LD) Prosecutors arrest key suspect in Seongnam land development scandal

According to sources in the prosecution, an accountant and investor in the Daejang project has provided recordings that allegedly detail Yoo's demand of parts of Hwacheon Daeyu's dividends and discussions of potentially illicit money payments. They said the accountant named Jeong Young-hak, who owns an affiliate of Hwacheon Daeyu, submitted 19 recordings of conversations between Yoo and Kim. The recordings reportedly contain discussions on a suspicious expenditure of 8 billion won from the company's funds, among others.