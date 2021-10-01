Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Exports set fresh high in Sept. on solid shipments of chips
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports have extended their gains to 11 consecutive months and set a record high level by rising 16.7 percent, data showed Friday, maintaining solid growth despite growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 variants around the globe.
Outbound shipments came to US$55.8 billion last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases in 2,000s for 6th day, COVID-19 curbs extended
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases remained in the 2,000s for the sixth consecutive day Friday, prompting authorities to maintain the current level of virus restrictions for another two weeks ahead of back-to-back extended weekends this month.
The country reported 2,486 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,451 local infections, bringing the total caseload to 313,773, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea said Friday it test-fired a new type of anti-aircraft missile a day earlier capable of downing air targets at longer distances with enhanced accuracy.
The North's Academy of Defence Science carried out the test aimed at "confirming the practicality of operation of the launcher, radar and comprehensive battle command vehicle as well as the comprehensive combat performance of the missile," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
-----------------
Foreign ministry reaffirms continued efforts with U.S. to reengage with N. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korea remains committed to working closely with the United States on measures that would bring North Korea back to dialogue, including envisioned humanitarian cooperation with Pyongyang, the foreign ministry said Friday.
The ministry made the point in a policy report for the parliamentary audit, as Seoul seeks to resume the stalled nuclear diplomacy with the North despite the regime's renewed saber-rattling with a series of weapons tests, including the latest reported test of a new anti-aircraft missile.
-----------------
N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's calls after Kim's offer to restore hotlines
SEOUL -- North Korea remained unresponsive to South Korea's regular calls via military and liaison hotlines Friday morning after leader Kim Jong-un offered to restore severed cross-border communication lines in early October.
"North Korea did not answer the opening call through the inter-Korean liaison office at 9 a.m.," a unification ministry official said. The calls through military hotlines also went unanswered, another official said.
-----------------
Prosecutors arrest key suspect in Seongnam land development scandal
SEOUL -- A key figure in the snowballing land development scandal in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, was arrested Friday for questioning over allegations that Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung, the ruling Democratic Party's leading presidential contender, gave business favors to certain developers.
Yoo Dong-gyu, former acting president of Seongnam Development Corp., was apprehended by prosecutors at a hospital Friday morning and was taken to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office. He was asked to appear before prosecutors by 10 a.m. but requested that his appearance be delayed by several hours due to his alleged health problems, judicial officials said.
