Renault Samsung's Sept. sales double on strong exports
16:07 October 01, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Friday its sales doubled last month from a year earlier on the back of strong exports of SUV models.
The South Korean unit of Renault S.A. sold 14,747 vehicles in September, up from 7,386 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales slipped 25.5 percent on-year to 4,401 units, while exports soared 612.5 percent to 10,346 units on strong demand for SUVs, it said.
XM3 SUV was the automaker's top-selling model, selling 10,237 units last month at home and abroad.
