Renault Samsung's Sept. sales double on strong exports

16:07 October 01, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Friday its sales doubled last month from a year earlier on the back of strong exports of SUV models.

The South Korean unit of Renault S.A. sold 14,747 vehicles in September, up from 7,386 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales slipped 25.5 percent on-year to 4,401 units, while exports soared 612.5 percent to 10,346 units on strong demand for SUVs, it said.

XM3 SUV was the automaker's top-selling model, selling 10,237 units last month at home and abroad.

Renault Samsung Motor Corp.'s XM3 SUV is seen in this photo provided by the automaker on June 4, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

