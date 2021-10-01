Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
(2nd LD) Moon voices strong confidence in defense posture after N.K. missile test
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in voiced strong confidence in South Korea's defense posture Friday, saying he proposed an end-of-war declaration with North Korea based on such readiness and vowing to deal sternly with any threats to the country.
His Armed Forces Day speech came hours after North Korea said it test-fired an anti-aircraft missile a day earlier in the third missile launch in about two weeks. Earlier this week, the North tested what it claimed was a "hypersonic" missile.
------------
N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's calls after Kim's offer to restore hotlines
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea remained unresponsive to South Korea's regular calls via military and liaison hotlines Friday morning after leader Kim Jong-un offered to restore severed cross-border communication lines in early October.
"North Korea did not answer the opening call through the inter-Korean liaison office at 9 a.m.," a unification ministry official said. The calls through military hotlines also went unanswered, another official said.
------------
Unification minister calls for Europe's role in peace process, humanitarian assistance to N.K.
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young on Friday asked Europe to support South Korea's efforts in advancing the peace process on the peninsula, his office said Friday.
Lee met with Jutta Urpilainen and Janez Lenarcic of the European Commission in Belgium on Thursday and requested Europe play a "more active role" in providing humanitarian assistance to the North and in building trust among the two Koreas and the United States.
------------
(2nd LD) Moon orders comprehensive analysis of N. Korea's missile launch, recent statements on inter-Korean ties
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in ordered his national security team Tuesday to comprehensively analyze North Korea's intentions behind its latest missile launch and statements, issued a few days earlier, on inter-Korean relations.
He issued the call after receiving a briefing on the outcome of an emergency National Security Council (NSC) session from Suh Hoon, director of national security, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
------------
Cheong Wa Dae says inter-Korean communication lines should be back in operation first
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Moon Jae-in said Monday North Korea needs to put its hotlines with South Korea back in operation first for consultations on ways to improve bilateral ties, including the possibility of another summit between their leaders.
Park Soo-hyun, senior Cheong Wa Dae secretary for public communication, described it as a method to confirm Pyongyang's "will" to hold dialogue.
------------
S. Korea says N. Korean leader sister's weekend remarks 'meaningful'
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry on Sunday described the weekend remarks by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister about the possibility of holding "constructive" discussions on inter-Korean issues as "meaningful."
On Saturday, Kim Yo-jong said the North could declare a formal end to the Korean War as suggested by the South and even discuss holding an inter-Korean summit if the South treats the North with "impartiality" and mutual respect.
------------
N. Korean leader highlights strong ties with China against 'hostile forces'
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said his country's strong relations with China will further grow against "vicious challenges and obstruction by the hostile forces" in a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pyongyang's state media reported Saturday.
Kim made the remark in a reply to Xi's earlier letter that offered congratulations on the North's 73rd founding anniversary, where the Chinese leader said he intends to "develop these ties of friendship and cooperation on a long-term basis and in a stable way," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
