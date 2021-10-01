Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
(2nd LD) Blinken says N. Korea increasing instability, insecurity
WASHINGTON, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday expressed concerns over North Korea's recent missile launches, saying the country is increasing insecurity and instability in the region.
It marks the first time the top U.S. diplomat commented directly on North Korea's recent missile launches.
------------
U.S. assessing N. Korean missile but U.S. safe from claimed hypersonic missile: U.S. commander
WASHINGTON, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The United States is still assessing the type of the missile launched by North Korea this week but the U.S. homeland would remain safe even if it turns out to be a hypersonic missile as claimed by the North, the commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command said Thursday.
North Korea on Wednesday (Seoul time) said it fired a new hypersonic missile the previous day.
------------
(LEAD) U.S. denies hostile intent, reiterates willingness to talk with N. Korea
WASHINGTON, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- The United States has no hostile policy and is ready to meet with North Korea without preconditions, a State Department spokesman said Wednesday, after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the U.S. offer to engage with the North is a disguise for its hostility.
"The United States harbors no hostile intent toward the DPRK. Our policy calls for a calibrated, practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy with the DPRK to make tangible progress that increases the security of the United States, our allies, and our deployed forces," a State Department spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency in an email.
------------
(LEAD) Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, China discuss N.K. missile launch in video talks
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator, Noh Kyu-duk, held video talks with his Chinese counterpart Wednesday and discussed North Korea's latest missile launch and recent statements, the foreign ministry said.
Noh's talks with Liu Xiaoming, Beijing's special representative on Korean Peninsula affairs, came a day after the North test-fired a hypersonic missile into the East Sea.
------------
(LEAD) U.S. wants to meet with N. Korea to discuss their concerns, intentions: U.S. official
WASHINGTON, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The United States wants to meet with North Korea to discuss any concerns they have, a senior U.S. diplomat said Tuesday.
Kin Moy, principal deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, made the remark amid a North Korean boycott of dialogue, citing what it claims to be U.S. hostility toward the North.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea urges U.S. to give up hostility by permanently stopping joint military exercise
WASHINGTON, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The United States must permanently stop its joint military exercises with South Korea and the deployment of its strategic weapons to the South if it wishes to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea's U.N. ambassador said Monday.
Kim Song, the chief of North Korea's mission to the United Nations, also said a good relationship may be formed between the North and the U.S. if and when Washington gives up its hostility toward his country.
------------
(LEAD) N.K. missile launches show serious threat: Pentagon official
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's recent missile launches show the "seriousness of threat" posed to the United States and South Korea, a Pentagon official said Monday, amid a conciliatory gesture from Pyongyang after a series of weapons tests.
Siddharth Mohandas, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia, made the remark at the start of the biannual 20th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue (KIDD) in Seoul to discuss regional security situations and pending alliance issues.
------------
Top nuke envoy returns from Indonesia after N.K. talks with U.S.
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's chief nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, returned home from Indonesia Friday after holding talks with his U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim, on efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea.
"We've discussed various ways for humanitarian cooperation projects with North Korea, and we did again this time, on (the provision) either jointly by the South and the U.S., or through international organizations," Noh told reporters at the airport upon arrival.
------------
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pledged support for China's fight against "hostile forces' frantic anti-China confrontational moves" in a message he sent to Chinese President Xi Jinping to celebrate the 72nd founding anniversary of the ally, Pyongyang's state media reported Friday.
"The message expressed belief that the Chinese nation's dream of rejuvenation will surely come true as there are the socialist idea with the Chinese characteristics for the new times," the Korean Central News Agency said.
------------
Quad leaders urge N. Korea to engage in dialogue, refrain from provocations
WASHINGTON, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of the United States, Australia, Japan and India on Friday called on North Korea to engage in dialogue and abide by U.N. Security Council resolutions that prohibit its ballistic missile tests.
The call came at the end of the first in-person summit of the four countries, which form the so-called Quad, in Washington.
(END)