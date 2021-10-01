Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea to extend toughened social distancing rules for 2 weeks: PM
SEOUL -- South Korea will maintain toughened social distancing rules across the nation for two more weeks, the prime minister said Friday, as the country is bracing for a potential surge in new COVID-19 cases ahead of back-to-back extended weekends.
Under the renewed plan that will go into effect Monday, the greater Seoul area will remain under the toughest social distancing of Level 4, while the rest of the country will be under Level 3, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said during an interagency meeting on the government's coronavirus response.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks slump on U.S. inflation worries
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks dipped Friday on concerns about early inflation in the United States and the extended virus curbs at home. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 49.64 points, or 1.62 percent, to close at 3,019.18 points.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Prosecutors arrest key suspect in Seongnam land development scandal
SEOUL -- A key figure in the snowballing land development scandal in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, was arrested Friday for questioning over suspicions of bribery and other misconduct, and allegations Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung, the ruling Democratic Party's leading presidential contender, gave business favors to certain developers.
Yoo Dong-gyu, former acting president of Seongnam Development Corp., was apprehended by prosecutors at a hospital at 9:26 a.m. and was taken to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office. He was previously asked to appear before prosecutors by 10 a.m. but requested that his appearance be delayed by several hours due to his alleged health problems.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. hold talks on energy security, supply chain
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States have held working-level talks in Washington to discuss energy security, climate change and supply chains, the foreign ministry said Friday, as the two countries seek to deepen cooperation on the global issues.
Lee Tong-q, the ministry's director general for climate change, energy, environmental and scientific affairs, and State Department officials attended the eighth Energy Security Dialogue Thursday, where they agreed on joint efforts for the "future-oriented" development of the two countries' partnership.
-----------------
DP leader congratulates PM Kishida on election victory, urges against Yasukuni Shrine visit
SEOUL -- The chairman of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Friday congratulated Fumio Kishida on his recent victory in the Japanese ruling party's leadership race and urged the incoming prime minister to avoid making a diplomatic faux pas, such as visiting the controversial Yasukuni Shrine.
"In order to resolve the strained South Korea-Japan relationship, (Kishida) should abstain from conduct that hampers the national sentiment of neighboring countries like South Korea and China, such as a visit to worship at the Yasukuni Shrine," DP Chairman Rep. Song Young-gil stated during a meeting of the supreme party council.
(END)