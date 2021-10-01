Go to Contents
Kia's Sept. sales dip 14 pct on chip shortage

17:07 October 01, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Friday its sales fell 14.1 percent last month from a year earlier as an extended global chip shortage weighed on its production.

Kia sold a total of 223,593 vehicles in September, compared with 260,194 vehicles from a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales sank 30.1 percent on-year to 35,801 units last month, while exports fell 10.1 percent to 187,792 units during the cited period, it said.

Kia said the continued chip shortage and resurgence of COVID-19 cases are to blame for the lackluster sales last month, saying it will adjust the production schedules to minimize the part shortage's impact on its factory operations.

In this file photo, visitors to Kia Corp.'s showroom in southeastern Seoul look at the EV6 on Aug. 27, 2021. (Yonhap)

