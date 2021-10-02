U.S. remains prepared to discuss 'full range of issues' with N. Korea: Psaki
04:05 October 02, 2021
WASHINGTON, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- A White House spokeswoman on Friday reiterated U.S. commitment to engage with North Korea, saying the U.S. is prepared to discuss a "full range of issues" with the North.
Jen Psaki made the remark after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un accused the U.S. of harboring a hostile intent toward the North.
"We remain prepared to discuss the full range of issues," Psaki said when asked about Kim's speech at a recent parliamentary meeting.
