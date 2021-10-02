Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

09:02 October 02, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 2.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoo Dong-gyu, architect of Daejang-dong, arrested; investigators to look into allegations of special favors (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecutors arrest Yoo Dong-gyu, plan to question him over authenticity of recording file (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung secures majority in Jeju presidential primary poll, attention focused on result of second super week tomorrow (Donga Ilbo)
-- Up to 199 people to be allowed to attend wedding ceremony if they don't have meals there (Segye Times)
-- Yoo Dong-gyu arrested, prosecutors look to investigate suspicion about real owner of Cheonhwadongin No. 1 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoo Dong-gyu, 'key man' of Daejang-dong, arrested; prosecutors to investigate lobbying suspicion (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Scenario of 'living with coronavirus' in November (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecution to look into even Wirye beyond Daejang-dong (Hankook Ilbo)
-- LG convenes meeting of senior officials due to supply chain shock across globe (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Growing fears of stagflation, 'zero visibility' for world economy (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK