Incheon airport's daily passenger number drops below 10,000 in Sept.
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- The number of daily passengers at Incheon International Airport, South Korea's main gateway, dropped below 10,000 last month, data showed Saturday, apparently due to fewer-than-usual travelers during the Chuseok holiday, the Korean autumn harvest celebration.
A daily average of 9,583 passengers used the Incheon airport last month, the airport said, compared with the daily average of 10,927 passengers in August -- the first time the number had surpassed the 10,000 mark since March last year.
The drop appears to be partly attributable to a decrease in the number of people who traveled during Chuseok from Sept. 20-22. During the holiday, the average number of passengers using the airport remained in the 6,000s.
Still, the September average is a 46 percent increase from a year earlier.
The daily passenger traffic at the airport was nearly 200,000 in 2019, but it nose-dived last year due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
