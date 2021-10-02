Go to Contents
Incheon airport's daily passenger number drops below 10,000 in Sept.

14:10 October 02, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- The number of daily passengers at Incheon International Airport, South Korea's main gateway, dropped below 10,000 last month, data showed Saturday, apparently due to fewer-than-usual travelers during the Chuseok holiday, the Korean autumn harvest celebration.

A daily average of 9,583 passengers used the Incheon airport last month, the airport said, compared with the daily average of 10,927 passengers in August -- the first time the number had surpassed the 10,000 mark since March last year.

The drop appears to be partly attributable to a decrease in the number of people who traveled during Chuseok from Sept. 20-22. During the holiday, the average number of passengers using the airport remained in the 6,000s.

Still, the September average is a 46 percent increase from a year earlier.

The daily passenger traffic at the airport was nearly 200,000 in 2019, but it nose-dived last year due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This file photo, taken on Sept. 19, 2021, shows Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

