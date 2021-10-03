Go to Contents
Sunday's weather forecast

09:00 October 03, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/18 Cloudy 20

Incheon 26/20 Cloudy 20

Suwon 29/18 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 30/17 Sunny 10

Daejeon 30/17 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 27/15 Sunny 0

Gangneung 31/18 Sunny 0

Jeonju 31/17 Sunny 10

Gwangju 30/19 Sunny 10

Jeju 30/20 Sunny 0

Daegu 30/16 Sunny 10

Busan 28/20 Sunny 0

(END)

