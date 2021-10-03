Sunday's weather forecast
09:00 October 03, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/18 Cloudy 20
Incheon 26/20 Cloudy 20
Suwon 29/18 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 30/17 Sunny 10
Daejeon 30/17 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 27/15 Sunny 0
Gangneung 31/18 Sunny 0
Jeonju 31/17 Sunny 10
Gwangju 30/19 Sunny 10
Jeju 30/20 Sunny 0
Daegu 30/16 Sunny 10
Busan 28/20 Sunny 0
(END)