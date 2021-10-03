Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK AI translator

N. Korea develops enhanced translator using AI technology: propaganda outlet

09:50 October 03, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has developed an artificial intelligence-based translation program with enhanced speed and accuracy, a propaganda outlet reported Sunday.

DPRK Today, a propaganda website, carried a report introducing the research result of the AI institute of Kim Il-sung University on the creation and introduction of Ryongma, an AI technology-based translation service system.

Ryongma is designed to process seven different languages -- English, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, German, French and Spanish -- with its translation accuracy, in particular, of the first three languages "almost at experts' level," according to the website.

It said that the translation speed has also been tripled to increase practicality.

The research institute has also upgraded its voice recognition program, named "Ryongnamsan," designed to process the North Korean language, by expanding the applicable areas from social science to natural science sectors.

North Korea has reportedly been ramping up efforts to enhance its capabilities in advanced technologies, including AI, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). It has adopted such programs for elementary school education and others.

This image, captured from DPRK Today, a North Korean propaganda website, shows an educational robot at a school on Feb. 24, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK