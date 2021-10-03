Go to Contents
N. Korea blasts U.N. Security Council for convening meeting on its missile launches

15:19 October 03, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea blasted the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday for convening a meeting on its recent missile launches, calling it "a manifestation of double-dealing standard."

Jo Chol-su, director of the international organization department at the North's foreign ministry, made the remark in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), stressing that the missile tests were for "self-defense" purposes.

The statement came after the UNSC convened a meeting last week to discuss Pyongyang's latest weapons tests, including the test-fire of what the North claimed was a "hypersonic missile."

