Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin wins final regular season start, team falls short of postseason

The Blue Jays would have ended up in a tiebreaker with a combination of their victory and a loss by either the New York Yankees or the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. The Blue Jays held up their end of the bargain, but the Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 to secure one of two Wild Card berths at 92-70. Then minutes after Toronto's win, the Red Sox defeated the Washington Nationals 7-5 to grab the other Wild Card spot, also at 92-70. By virtue of winning the season series, the Red Sox will host the Yankees in the one-and-done Wild Card showdown on Tuesday.