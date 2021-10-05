Go to Contents
Military reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

10:39 October 05, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- A Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) officer and five Army soldiers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

The JCS officer, based in Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after developing symptoms, according to the ministry.

No additional cases were reported from subsequent tests conducted on other members based on contact tracing, officials said.

Separately, three Army officers and two enlistees were found to have contracted the virus during a vacation or via a regular checkup.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military to 1,843.

Nationwide, South Korea added 1,575 more infections Tuesday, bringing the total caseload to 321,352.

This photo, taken on Oct. 3, 2021, shows service members at a bus terminal in eastern Seoul. (Yonhap)

