Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hanjin Heavy

Hanjin Heavy bags 311 bln won order for 4 container carriers

11:48 October 05, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipbuilder Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Tuesday that it has obtained a 310.5 billion won (US$261.4 million) order to build four container carriers.

Under the deal with a European shipper, Hanjin Heavy will deliver the vessels by November, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In April, creditors of Hanjin Heavy, led by the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), signed a deal with a consortium led by local builder Dongbu Corp. to sell it a 66.85 percent stake in the shipbuilder.

This file photo shows a shipyard of Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co. in Busan, 453 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK