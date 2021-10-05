Hanjin Heavy bags 311 bln won order for 4 container carriers
11:48 October 05, 2021
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipbuilder Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Tuesday that it has obtained a 310.5 billion won (US$261.4 million) order to build four container carriers.
Under the deal with a European shipper, Hanjin Heavy will deliver the vessels by November, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.
In April, creditors of Hanjin Heavy, led by the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), signed a deal with a consortium led by local builder Dongbu Corp. to sell it a 66.85 percent stake in the shipbuilder.
