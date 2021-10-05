FM Chung says S. Korea committed to global role for post-pandemic era
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong reaffirmed South Korea's commitment Tuesday to contributing to a "resilient and inclusive" recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, his office said.
Chung made the remark during the 15th ministerial session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), held via video links, stressing the importance of a "fair and equitable" distribution of coronavirus vaccines.
"Minister Chung expressed the government's commitment to contributing to the preparation for a resilient, inclusive and sustainable post-COVID-19 era," the ministry said. The speech was pre-recorded.
He explained Seoul's contribution to COVAX AMC and efforts to provide antivirus support to some 120 countries to help them with COVID-19 responses, it added. COVAX AMC is an international mechanism intended to provide COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries at low cost.
Chung called for the strengthening of inclusiveness to alleviate inequality that has been exacerbated by the pandemic, vowing that South Korea will continue to provide support to help the vulnerable groups, such as women and irregular workers.
He also introduced Seoul's efforts to expand the official development assistance (ODA) related to climate change and green growth, asking for the international community's support for its bid to host the next U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) in 2023.
UNCTAD is an intergovernmental organization established under the U.N. to promote the interests of developing countries in world trade and investment.
In July, UNCTAD upgraded South Korea's status from a developing country to a developed one.
