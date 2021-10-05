Court issues arrest warrant against opposition lawmaker over corruption allegation
23:00 October 05, 2021
SUWON, South Korea, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- A court issued a warrant Tuesday to detain Rep. Jung Chan-min of the main opposition People Power Party over his alleged involvement in a corruption case.
Jung has been accused of taking bribes from a construction company in exchange for business favors while he was serving as the mayor of Yongin, near Seoul, from 2014-18.
Late last month, the National Assembly approved a motion to allow the prosecution to arrest Jung.
It marked the 16th time the National Assembly has given consent to the arrest of a sitting lawmaker.
