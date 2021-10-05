Go to Contents
Court issues arrest warrant against opposition lawmaker over corruption allegation

23:00 October 05, 2021

SUWON, South Korea, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- A court issued a warrant Tuesday to detain Rep. Jung Chan-min of the main opposition People Power Party over his alleged involvement in a corruption case.

Jung has been accused of taking bribes from a construction company in exchange for business favors while he was serving as the mayor of Yongin, near Seoul, from 2014-18.

Late last month, the National Assembly approved a motion to allow the prosecution to arrest Jung.

It marked the 16th time the National Assembly has given consent to the arrest of a sitting lawmaker.

In this file photo, Rep. Jung Chan-min speaks during a plenary session at the National Assembly in Seoul on Sept. 29, 2021, before a vote on a motion on his arrest. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)


