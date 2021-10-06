Korean-language dailies

-- KOSPI tumbles below 3,000 amid U.S., China issues, inflation fears (Kookmin Daily)

-- Cheong Wa Dae says it is 'sternly monitoring' Daejang-dong land development scandal (Donga Ilbo)

-- Opposition party accuses Hwacheon Daeyu of turning profit of 10 times its investments in Daejang-dong land (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Hwacheon Daeyu suspected of slashing compensation fees after purchasing Seongnam land (Segye Times)

-- CEO of pro-Lee Jae-myung media outlet had business partnership with Daejang-dong architect Yoo Dong-gyu (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- KOSPI tumbles below 3,000 over energy crisis (Hankyoreh)

-- Layers of issues bring KOSPI down below 3,000 (Korea Economic Daily)

