SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- KOSPI falls below 3,000 for 1st time in 6 months (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- KOSPI tumbles below 3,000 amid U.S., China issues, inflation fears (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cheong Wa Dae says it is 'sternly monitoring' Daejang-dong land development scandal (Donga Ilbo)
-- Opposition party accuses Hwacheon Daeyu of turning profit of 10 times its investments in Daejang-dong land (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Hwacheon Daeyu suspected of slashing compensation fees after purchasing Seongnam land (Segye Times)
-- KOSPI drops below 3,000 for 1st time in 6 months (Chosun Ilbo)
-- CEO of pro-Lee Jae-myung media outlet had business partnership with Daejang-dong architect Yoo Dong-gyu (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- KOSPI tumbles below 3,000 over energy crisis (Hankyoreh)
-- Global multiple whammy pulls KOSPI down below 3,000 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Inflation fears see KOSPI fall below 3,000 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Layers of issues bring KOSPI down below 3,000 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Slowly, Korea starts recognizing jabs from overseas (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- No short-term prospect of Moon-Kishida summit (Korea Herald)
-- Land development scandal engulfs Assembly audit (Korea Times)
