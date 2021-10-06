Go to Contents
Wednesday's weather forecast

09:01 October 06, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/19 Rain 60

Incheon 24/19 Rain 60

Suwon 23/20 Rain 60

Cheongju 26/20 Rain 20

Daejeon 27/20 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 20/17 Rain 80

Gangneung 19/17 Rain 80

Jeonju 29/19 Sunny 20

Gwangju 29/18 Cloudy 20

Jeju 28/21 Sunny 20

Daegu 26/19 Cloudy 30

Busan 27/21 Sunny 20

(END)

