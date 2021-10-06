Wednesday's weather forecast
09:01 October 06, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/19 Rain 60
Incheon 24/19 Rain 60
Suwon 23/20 Rain 60
Cheongju 26/20 Rain 20
Daejeon 27/20 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 20/17 Rain 80
Gangneung 19/17 Rain 80
Jeonju 29/19 Sunny 20
Gwangju 29/18 Cloudy 20
Jeju 28/21 Sunny 20
Daegu 26/19 Cloudy 30
Busan 27/21 Sunny 20
