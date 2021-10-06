Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LS Cable #Taiwan

LS Cable set to win 200 bln-won submarine cable supply deal

09:40 October 06, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- LS Cable & System, South Korea's top wire and cable maker, said Wednesday it expects to win a 200 billion-won (US$168 million) cable supply deal from Taiwan.

LS Cable said it has been picked as the preferred bidder for the deal, and if the deal is signed, it will supply cables to a wind farm in Taiwan run by CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering by 2025.

The wind farm, located in waters 50 kilometers off the west coast of Taiwan, will be able to generate up to 1 gigawatt of electricity, according to LS Cable.

LS Cable has won cable supply deals worth 600 billion won in total from Taiwan.

LS Cable expects to clinch more deals from Taiwan down the road, and aims to venture into the Southeast Asian and the North American markets.

This photo, provided by LS Cable & System, shows LS Cable workers at the company's plant in Gumi, 260 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK