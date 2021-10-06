BTS charts two songs simultaneously on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Butter' at 36th
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS placed two songs -- its collaborative new single "My Universe" and smash-hit "Butter" -- simultaneously on the Billboard main singles chart, the chart showed Tuesday (U.S. time).
"Butter," released in May, ranked 36th on this week's Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for its 19th consecutive week. "My Universe," a joint project between BTS and British rock band Coldplay, blasted to No. 1 on the first week of its release.
Billboard updates its music charts every Tuesday after announcing songs in the top 10 of the Hot 100 a day earlier.
The collaborative single also debuted atop the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.
On this week's Billboard 200 main albums chart, three K-pop groups, including BTS, appeared.
"Map of the Soul: 7," the fourth full-length album by BTS released in February last year, reentered the chart at 162nd, a week after ending its 82-week stay.
Girl group ITZY's first studio album "Crazy In Love" debuted at No. 11, earning the team's highest ranking on the chart ever. Boy band NCT 127, which started at No. 3 last week with its third studio album "Sticker," dropped to 32nd this week.
