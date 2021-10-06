3 members of disbanded girl group GFriend to launch new band
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Three members of the disbanded K-pop girl group GFriend will be reunited to create a new team, their new management agency said Wednesday.
"Eunha, SinB and Umji have recently signed exclusive contracts (with us)," startup K-pop agency Big Planet Made said in a press release. "They will engage in various activities as a three-piece group." The name of the trio and the timing of its formal launch were not disclosed.
The three debuted as members of GFriend, whose Korean group name translates to "girlfriend," in 2015. After six years together and high popularity, the six-piece group was disbanded in May this year with the termination of their contracts with Source Music.
The singers also posted photos of themselves together and mentioned how they feel about their new start on social media.
"So much time has passed (since the group was disbanded). We are sorry and thank you fans who have been waiting so long," Eunha said on her social media account. "We'd like to reward you with good songs and performances on stage."
Umji said she had lots of trouble but now many things have been arranged and prepared.
"I'm very excited about the activity to start anew," she added.
