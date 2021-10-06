Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks skid for 3rd day to this year's low
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks fell nearly 2 percent Wednesday, while the Korean won fell to a 14-month low against the U.S. dollar amid ongoing investor concerns over the debt crises of Chinese property developers and the impasse in the U.S. Congress on raising the debt limit.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 53.86 points, or 1.82 percent, to close at 2,908.31 points, the lowest finish since Dec. 30 last year.
-----------------
Busan mayor charged with election law violation
BUSAN -- Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon was indicted Wednesday for making false statements during his campaign for the April by-election.
In the run-up to the vote, news reports claimed Park was involved in the National Intelligence Service (NIS)'s surveillance of environmentalists who campaigned against a major river restoration project in 2009, when he was the public relations chief for then President Lee Myung-bak.
-----------------
Moon presents new Supreme Court justice with letter of appointment
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in gave Oh Kyung-mi, a veteran judge, a certificate of appointment as a new Supreme Court justice on Wednesday.
The president asked Oh "to accept the changes of the times and carry out well her important role" as a new Supreme Court justice, at an appointment ceremony held at Cheong Wa Dae, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
-----------------
3 members of disbanded girl group GFriend to launch new band
SEOUL -- Three members of the disbanded K-pop girl group GFriend will be reunited to create a new team, their new management agency said Wednesday.
"Eunha, SinB and Umji have recently signed exclusive contracts (with us)," startup K-pop agency Big Planet Made said in a press release. "They will engage in various activities as a three-piece group." The name of the trio and the timing of its formal launch were not disclosed.
-----------------
Amb. Kang says no immediate dramatic shift expected in Seoul-Tokyo ties after Kishida's election
TOKYO/SEOUL -- South Korea's Ambassador to Japan Kang Chang-il said Wednesday it is difficult to foresee a dramatic turnaround in frayed ties between the two countries for the time being despite the launch of a new government in Tokyo.
Kang made the remarks during an annual parliamentary audit session amid a view that the government of new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will likely inherit its predecessor's hard-line stance over such issues as Japan's wartime forced labor and sexual slavery.
-----------------
PM congratulates new Japanese prime minister, calls for improved ties
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has sent a letter to new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida congratulating him on his election and expressing hope for the strengthening of ties between the two countries that have been frayed by historical disputes, Kim's office said Wednesday.
"Despite difficulties in the South Korea-Japan relations, let us strengthen our communication and cooperation with the future and potential of both nations in mind," Kim wrote in the letter delivered to Kishida on Tuesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) CIO launches probe into spy chief over alleged meddling in presidential election politics
SEOUL -- The state anti-corruption investigation office said Wednesday it has opened a probe into National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won over allegations of political meddling ahead of the March presidential race.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) announced that it booked Park on Tuesday on charges of allegedly violating the National Intelligence Service Act and the Public Official Election Act.
-----------------
Delta variant cases account for almost all new variant cases in S. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korea has confirmed 3,213 more cases of four major contagious variants of the new coronavirus over the past week, including 3,209 of the highly transmissible delta variant, health authorities said Wednesday.
The number of new delta variant cases accounted for 99.9 percent of new variant cases reported last week, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea to beef up missile detection capabilities against N.K. threats: JCS
SEOUL -- South Korea will further strengthen its "tailored" deterrence, along with the United States, against North Korea's nuclear and missiles threats while enhancing its attack and missile defense capabilities, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday.
"North Korea continues to bolster its nuclear and missile capabilities, with the denuclearization talks having long stalled," the JCS said in a report for the annual parliamentary audit on its affairs.
(END)