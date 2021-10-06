Hyundai Doosan Infracore sells large-scale excavators in Philippines
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's construction equipment maker Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. said Wednesday it has signed deals to sell 44 excavators and 18 dump trucks in the Philippines.
Under the deals with a construction company that has been building a water power station, Hyundai Doosan Infracore will deliver 39 excavators, which range from 14 tons to 34 tons, the company said.
Another deal with a mining company calls for Hyundai Doosan Infracore to provide 18 45-ton dump trucks and five 80-ton excavators, it added, without revealing the worth of the deals.
With the latest deals, Hyundai Doosan Infracore has sold a total of 138 units of construction equipment in the country so far this year, which is up 57 percent from the same period a year earlier, it said.
The latest deals helped Hyundai Doosan Infracore push up its share of the Filipino construction equipment market to 6.2 percent, it said.
Hyundai Doosan Infracore has been expanding its presence in emerging markets, like Southeast Asia, Africa, Middle East, and Central and South America, lowering its dependence on China, it said.
In the January-August period, the company sold a combined 4,700 units of construction equipment in the emerging markets, up 81 percent from the same period a year ago.
