Additional 2.63 mln doses of Moderna vaccines to arrive in S. Korea

19:28 October 06, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- An additional batch of COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna Inc. will arrive in South Korea this week, as the country is beefing up its vaccination drive for its people, health authorities said Wednesday.

An airplane carrying about 2.63 million doses of the Moderna vaccine will land at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at around 4:25 p.m. on Thursday.

The shipment is part of a contract under which 40 million doses of Moderna vaccine will be provided to South Korea.

South Korea secured 112,000 doses of Moderna vaccines in the first half this year. Some 15 million doses of Moderna-made vaccine arrived in the second half.

With the incoming shipment, South Korea will be supplied with around 18 million doses of Moderna vaccine.

Currently, Seoul has secured around 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, produced by global drugmakers, including Moderna, Pfizer, Astrazeneca, Janssen and Novavax.

In this file photo, about 2.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Moderna Inc. are unloaded from an airplane at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Sept. 6, 2021. (Yonhap)

