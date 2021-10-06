Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #North Korea #China

N. Korea vows to strengthen friendly ties with China

22:33 October 06, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Wednesday vowed to strengthen its friendly relations with China, as the two neighbors marked the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.

In a writing posted on its website, the North's foreign ministry also said it is Pyongyang's unwavering stance to jointly fight with China to safeguard regional peace, security and building of socialism.

Stressing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has held summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping five times since March 2018, the ministry said the comradeship between the leaders serves as an engine to drive the two countries' relations forward.

North Korea and China have recently highlighted their close relations.

On Friday, Kim sent a message to Xi on the occasion of the 72nd founding anniversary of the ally and pledged his support for China's fight against anti-China confrontational moves by "hostile forces."

Kim and Xi also exchanged congratulatory messages on the 60th anniversary of the treaty of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance between the two countries in July.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping chat, holding their hands on Jan. 8, 2019, when Kim visited China in this file photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Jan. 10, 2019. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK