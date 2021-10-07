Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- Phone call between 2 central figures in political meddling scandal recovered (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Suspects in land development scandal summoned for interrogation (Kookmin Daily)
-- Opposition reveals list of 6 people promised massive kickbacks in development scandal (Donga Ilbo)
-- Recovered phone call shows opposition lawmaker's involvement in political meddling scandal (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Land development scandal shows signs of spilling into another project in Seongnam (Segye Times)
-- Ex-speaker of regional council in Seongnam working at Hwacheon Daeyu (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seongnam land developer designed Daejang-dong project to benefit civilian partners (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Recovered phone record shows opposition lawmaker's key involvement in political meddling scandal (Hankyoreh)
-- Opposition lawmaker reveals list of suspected bribe takers in land development scandal (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Renewable energy burden of KEPCO to soar to 8 tln won after 5 yrs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Next five years are the deadline for digital transition: CEO (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- '5 billion won club' alleged in land project scandal (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea's housing prices see largest surge in 15 years (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul to provide one-stop support to attract foreign investment (Korea Times)
